Quick will be stationed between the pipes in Vancouver on Friday, Jeff Paterson of the Sekeres and Price podcast reports.

Quick was tagged with six goals against Calgary on Monday and saw his three-game winning streak come to a halt. It was his sixth time allowing at least four goals this season and his GAA jumped to 3.09 through 13 outings. His road numbers haven't inspired much confidence either; Quick is 2-2-1 with an .880 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA in six appearances away from home this season.