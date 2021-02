Quick will patrol the blue paint in Monday's road contest against the Blues.

Quick has been terrific in his last two starts, stopping a combined 48-of-50 shots in two wins, including a 28-save shutout against the Wild. Still, the 35-year-old netminder owns a 3.19 GAA and .889 save percentage for the season. In his only start against the Blues this season, Quick stopped 28-of-31 shots in a Jan. 24 win.