Kings' Jonathan Quick: Draws start Monday
Quick will patrol the crease for Monday's matchup against St. Louis, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 31-year-old has been on fire throughout his last five games posting a 1.78 GAA and .949 save percentage, and it's safe to say Quick has fully recovered from the groin injury that saw him miss extended time last season. However St. Louis has scored 11 goals in their last three games, and even with Quick's hot streak this will be a tough matchup against Vladimir Tarasenko and company.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Best fantasy twinetender right now•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Habs with 40-save shutout•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers head injury in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...