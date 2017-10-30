Kings' Jonathan Quick: Draws start Monday

Quick will patrol the crease for Monday's matchup against St. Louis, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 31-year-old has been on fire throughout his last five games posting a 1.78 GAA and .949 save percentage, and it's safe to say Quick has fully recovered from the groin injury that saw him miss extended time last season. However St. Louis has scored 11 goals in their last three games, and even with Quick's hot streak this will be a tough matchup against Vladimir Tarasenko and company.