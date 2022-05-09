Quick will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Quick will start Game 4 despite coughing up 10 goals on 53 shots in Games 2 and 3. He now owns a .910 save percentage this postseason as the Oilers have taken a 2-1 series lead after Quick's Game 1 victory.

