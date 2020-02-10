Kings' Jonathan Quick: Drops eighth in a row
Quick stopped 37 of 40 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
Quick posted his best single-game save total since mid-December but his offensive support was lacking once again. The Kings haven't scored more than three goals in a Quick start since New Year's Eve, which also happened to be his last victory. Quick is now 11-22-3 on the season with a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage. He'll try to get back into the win column Wednesday against Calgary.
