Kings' Jonathan Quick: Dumped by Coyotes
Quick stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Arizona's final tally was scored into an empty net, before Nikolai Prokhorkin answered back to keep the deficit at one goal. Quick didn't have much chance to make a save on either puck that beat him, and despite the low workload the final result can't be pinned on him. The loss ended Quick's four-game winning streak, but he's still trying to dig himself out of the hole he dug in October -- despite his recent strong play, the veteran netminder sports a 3.44 GAA and .884 save percentage on the year.
