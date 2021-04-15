Quick allowed three goals on eight shots before he was relieved by Cal Petersen in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Quick got off to a bad start, and then allowed a fluky goal to Max Pacioretty. It simply wasn't Quick's night, as he dropped to 8-9-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 19 games. The 35-year-old goalie will likely get back in the crease for one of the next two games against the West Division-leading Avalanche on Friday and Sunday.