Quick turned aside 29 shots Monday as the Kings earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Quick, who dropped his opening two decisions this season, has not looked like a two-time Stanley Cup champion early this season. He did enough Monday, though, to earn career win No. 360. In the final year of a 10-year contract, Quick yielded two third-period goals Monday but made the saves he needed during overtime to preserve the win.