Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns overtime win in Minnesota
Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wild.
On one hand, Quick did get a win on the road against a high-scoring team. On the other, it was his second straight game in which he failed to top .900 in save percentage. He's been sharp enough this year that this can be dismissed as an aberration based on the opponent, but it's worth monitoring if he continues allowing three-plus goals despite a light workload. Given his struggles in his past two games, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Kings give him a night off Tuesday in Winnipeg on the second leg of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Minnesota•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets no help from teammates in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 20 saves to defeat Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Canucks in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...