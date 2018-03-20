Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns overtime win in Minnesota

Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wild.

On one hand, Quick did get a win on the road against a high-scoring team. On the other, it was his second straight game in which he failed to top .900 in save percentage. He's been sharp enough this year that this can be dismissed as an aberration based on the opponent, but it's worth monitoring if he continues allowing three-plus goals despite a light workload. Given his struggles in his past two games, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Kings give him a night off Tuesday in Winnipeg on the second leg of a back-to-back.