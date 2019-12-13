Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns second consecutive win
Quick stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
Quick stepped up big in this SoCal rivalry game, with Derek Grant as the only Duck able to beat the veteran goalie. Quick has won his last two games -- he improved to 9-12-1 with a 3.03 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 22 starts this season. He's only allowed six goals in his last four contests, which is his best run of the season. The Kings' road trip continues with a weekend back-to-back in Pittsburgh on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. Quick will likely start one of those contests.
