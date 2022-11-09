Quick posted a 21-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Quick earned his 57th career shutout on thin margins, as it took until 13:57 of the third period for either team to get a goal. Gabriel Vilardi's tally was all Quick needed to get the win, his third in his last four starts. The 36-year-old netminder improved to 5-4-1 with a 3.02 GAA and an .897 save percentage, but with eight goals allowed in his last four games, he's trending in the right direction. The Kings host the Blackhawks on Thursday -- if Quick starts, it would be a season-high fourth straight start for him.