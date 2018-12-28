Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns third straight win

Quick stopped 26 of 27 shots Thursday, only being beaten by a power-play goal in a 2-1 win over Arizona.

A letdown would have been understandable after slowing down the Jets and Sharks, but Quick was on form again. He's conceded just four goals in his past three starts and has the Kings looking much better than they were just two weeks ago.

