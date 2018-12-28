Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns third straight win
Quick stopped 26 of 27 shots Thursday, only being beaten by a power-play goal in a 2-1 win over Arizona.
A letdown would have been understandable after slowing down the Jets and Sharks, but Quick was on form again. He's conceded just four goals in his past three starts and has the Kings looking much better than they were just two weeks ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...