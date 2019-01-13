Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns victory over Pens
Quick made 38 of a possible 40 saves to secure a win over the visiting Penguins on Saturday.
It was the 301st career victory for Quick, moving him into a tie for third place all time among U.S. born netminders. The 32-year-old's 38 saves were the most he's made in a game this season. The Kings don't have any back-to-backs on the schedule before the All-Star break, so look for Quick to carry the load in the next four games.
