Kings' Jonathan Quick: Ends five-game losing streak
Quick ended his personal five-game losing streak Sunday against the Rangers, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 victory.
Quick is finally back in the win column after a rough stretch in which he gave up at least three goals in six of his eight starts. He was excellent in a loss to Anaheim on Friday, so it's nice to see him rewarded for his efforts. Quick advances to 20-16-2 on the season with a .924 save percentage. We knew he'd get back on track sooner than later, so look for this victory to set him back on the right path. He's too good to not be owned in all fantasy settings.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Home starter Sunday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns away 29 in 2-1 loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surprisingly going back-to-back•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers fourth straight loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Pittsburgh•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal against divisional foes Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...