Kings' Jonathan Quick: Ends five-game losing streak

Quick ended his personal five-game losing streak Sunday against the Rangers, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 victory.

Quick is finally back in the win column after a rough stretch in which he gave up at least three goals in six of his eight starts. He was excellent in a loss to Anaheim on Friday, so it's nice to see him rewarded for his efforts. Quick advances to 20-16-2 on the season with a .924 save percentage. We knew he'd get back on track sooner than later, so look for this victory to set him back on the right path. He's too good to not be owned in all fantasy settings.