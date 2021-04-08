Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Quick looked set for a fifth straight loss heading into the third period, but the Kings scored three unanswered goals for the comeback win. The 35-year-old goalie improved to 7-8-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 17 appearances. With a back-to-back versus the Sharks on Friday and Saturday, Quick and Cal Petersen will likely split the next two games.