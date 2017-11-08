Kings' Jonathan Quick: Escapes with win over Ducks

Quick picked up a 4-3 overtime win over host Anaheim on Tuesday, saving 33 of 36 shots in the process.

One of the league's best tenders, Quick has now skated away with wins in nine of 12 games this season, and his peripheral numbers (2.06 GAA, .937 save percentage) are quite robust. The Kings next play Thursday for a home tilt against the Lightning.

