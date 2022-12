Quick is expected to start at home against Arizona on Thursday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Los Angeles sent Cal Petersen to the AHL on Thursday because of his struggles between the pipes, but Quick has had a hard time too. Quick has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five contests. He's 7-6-2 with a 3.30 GAA and .890 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Arizona is tied for 27th-place offensively with 2.70 goals per game.