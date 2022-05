Quick is slated to tend the twine on the road versus Edmonton in Monday's Game 1 clash, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

While Quick will get the nod for Game 1, his hold on the starting job in the playoffs should probably be considered tenuous at best as Cal Petersen could also be an option. Still, the 36-year-old Quick does have a pair of Stanley Cup championships under his belt and brings significantly more playoff experience to the table.