Quick is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Quick will be looking to get back in the win column after posting a 0-3-2 record, 3.08 GAA and .870 save percentage over his last six outings. He's 8-11-4 with a 3.34 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 26 contests in 2022-23. Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked offense with 3.60 goals per game.