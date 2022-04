Quick is slated to be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Seattle, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Quick will be making his seventh consecutive appearance for the Kings, having gone 5-0-0 with a 1.93 GAA in his previous six outings. With a late-season push, it appears the 36-year-old netminder has secured himself as the postseason starter, though Cal Petersen will almost certainly be waiting in the wings to step in if Quick falters.