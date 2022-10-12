Quick allowed four goals on 51 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Quick was kept busy in this contest, and he wasn't able to pull off a heroic effort in the season opener. The 36-year-old gave up a late goal to Mark Stone after the Kings turned it over in the final minute of the third period, and that was the difference. Quick defied aging in 2021-22 with a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 46 games, with those ratios being his best since 2017-18. A repeat performance this year isn't likely, but it's possible the Connecticut native could still command a majority of the starts over teammate Cal Petersen.