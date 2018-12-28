Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Arizona

Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Jets and Sharks while posting an admirable 1.47 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The American backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his fifth win of the season in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging 2.39 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.