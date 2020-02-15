Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Avalanche on Saturday
Quick will be in goal for Saturday's game versus Colorado, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick hopes to avoid losing for a ninth straight time after going 0-7-1 in his last eight contests. He'll be taking on an Avalanche team that's won eight of its last 10 games, so rolling with Quick in this matchup isn't advisable under the current circumstances.
