Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Blackhawks
Quick will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against Chicago.
Quick has struggled recently, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 5.17 GAA and .829 save percentage over that span. The American goaltender will look to get back on track and snap his seven-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 3.35 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
