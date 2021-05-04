Quick will get the starting nod for Monday's contest in Arizona on Monday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Quick is playing his best hockey of the season down the stretch. Over his last two starts, he's allowed just two goals on 56 shots in a pair of wins. Still, the 35-year-old owns a .898 save percentage and 2.85 GAA through 21 games on the year. He's 2-1-0 despite a .889 save percentage in three games against Arizona this season.