Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Dallas

Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Quick has been awful recently, surrendering six goals in back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Hurricanes. The American backstop will look to get back on track and snap his six-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 2.06 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.