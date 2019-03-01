Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Dallas
Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Quick has been awful recently, surrendering six goals in back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Hurricanes. The American backstop will look to get back on track and snap his six-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 2.06 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...