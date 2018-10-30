Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing extended absence
According to coach John Stevens, Quick (lower body) is a little beyond day-to-day, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Quick falling somewhere between day-to-day and week-to-week, it seems unlikely he will be ready in time for Thursday's clash with the Flyers. In the meantime, Jack Campbell should see the bulk of the work, although the club could decide to utilize veteran Peter Budaj if the youngster struggles.
