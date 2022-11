Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road against Calgary.

Quick has won his past three outings, stopping 86 of 91 shots. He has posted a 6-4-1 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 12 appearances. The Flames ended a seven-game winless slide on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Winnipeg.