Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing host Edmonton in return

Quick (knee) will start in goal Thursday, facing the Oilers in Edmonton, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick is still seeking his first win of the season, but he'd almost assuredly have some victories to his name had he not been bogged down by a series of lower-body injuries. LA's chief puck plugger owns a 4.55 GAA and .845 save percentage over four games, but he'll look to get on track against an Oilers club that ranks 27th in scoring at 2.71 goals per game, despite the presence of all-world pivot Connor McDavid.