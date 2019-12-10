Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing off against Blueshirts
Quick will get the home start Tuesday against the Rangers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick is slumping, as he's posted an .873 save percentage over the course of three straight losses to offensive juggernauts San Jose, Washington and Edmonton. The veteran netminder won't catch a break in this outing, as the Rangers rank ninth with 3.21 goals per game.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yields two goals while shorthanded•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Edmonton•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Falls to Capitals•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Pegged for Wednesday's start•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers loss versus Sharks•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.