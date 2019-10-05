Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Oilers in season opener

Quick will start Saturday in Edmonton, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Quick will be in tough Saturday night as he and the Kings look to slow down the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The two combined for four points in Edmonton's first game of 2019-20. Meanwhile, in Quick's case, the Kings' netminder is coming off the first losing season of his career and will definitely be looking to start this year off on the right foot.