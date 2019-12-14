Play

Quick will draw the start for Saturday's contest in Pittsburgh.

Quick will make his third straight start for the Kings and fifth in the last six games. He's starting to heat up, registering a strong 1.52 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last four starts. Saturday's outing against an injury-riddled Penguins squad could be a good opportunity for the 33-year-old to earn his third consecutive win.

More News
Our Latest Stories