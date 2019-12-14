Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Penguins Saturday
Quick will draw the start for Saturday's contest in Pittsburgh.
Quick will make his third straight start for the Kings and fifth in the last six games. He's starting to heat up, registering a strong 1.52 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last four starts. Saturday's outing against an injury-riddled Penguins squad could be a good opportunity for the 33-year-old to earn his third consecutive win.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns second consecutive win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start versus Ducks•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Knocks off Rangers•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing off against Blueshirts•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yields two goals while shorthanded•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Edmonton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.