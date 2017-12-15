Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Rangers Friday
Quick will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Rangers.
Quick was shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, surrendering five goals on 26 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 defeat. The American netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and bounce back Friday in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 12-5-3 at home this campaign.
