Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Rangers on Friday

Quick will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Rangers.

Quick was shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, surrendering five goals on 26 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 defeat. The American netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance Friday in a tough road match with a Rangers team that's 12-5-3 at home this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories