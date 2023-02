Quick will guard the road goal Sunday against the Rangers, according to Jon Rosen of the Forum Report.

Quick is coming off a 16-save effort in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. He has won his past three appearances to improve to 11-12-4 on the season. Quick has posted a 3.44 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 30 games played. The Rangers sit 12th in the league this campaign with 3.27 goals per game.