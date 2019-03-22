Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing San Jose
Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The American backstop will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a slumping San Jose team that's lost three straight games.
