Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Stars on Thursday

Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Stars, The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein reports.

Quick has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .952 save percentage in his last two appearances. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 24th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Stars squad that's only averaging 2.62 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.