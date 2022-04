Quick will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Quick beat the Blackhawks, stopping 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win. The 36-year-old will be rewarded with another start in the second half of the back-to-back, but he'll be tasked with slowing down the Western Conference's top offense. The Kings have rolled with the hot hand lately, so Quick can maintain his starting role if he continues to win.