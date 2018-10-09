Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing week-to-week timetable
Quick (lower body) is trending toward week-to-week return status, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick was placed on injured reserve Sunday, so that's his official designation as it pertains to fantasy hockey, but this latest report suggests that his injury is more than a day-to-day concern. Jack Campbell -- who held off the Red Wings with a 36-save outing Sunday -- should continue to be interim starter for the Kings as long as Quick needs additional time to recover, and veteran Peter Budaj would be next in line after him.
