Kings' Jonathan Quick: Fails to keep season alive
Quick saw his season come to a close Tuesday, making 20 stops as the Golden Knights completed a four-game sweep with a 1-0 Game 4 result.
Quick was slightly outplayed by Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury all series, as this was the fourth consecutive one-goal decision to go Fleury's way. Los Angeles finished with 10 more shots on goal than the visitors in this one, but the only puck to get by either netminder came off the stick of Quick's former teammate Brayden McNabb. While the playoffs weren't kind to Quick this time around, at least he was able to get his team there with a strong regular season that featured the second-best save percentage of his career (.921). It was nice to see him back at full strength after his 2016-17 campaign was derailed by a groin injury that limited him to 17 appearances.
