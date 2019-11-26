Quick allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Quick fell behind 3-0 halfway through the second period, but the Kings were able to rally back to force overtime. Quick will take the blame for the loss, as his misplay allowed Patrick Marleau to pot the decisive tally. The goalie dropped to 6-9-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .881 save percentage. The Kings' next game is Wednesday versus the Islanders.