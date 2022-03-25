Quick allowed three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks' top line did most of the work, as Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat combined for two goals in the contest. DeBrincat also beat Quick for the only tally in the shootout. Quick has started four of the last six games, going 2-1-1 with nine goals allowed in that span. The 36-year-old is at 17-12-8 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 37 games overall. The Kings' next two games are at home versus the Kraken on Saturday and Monday -- that's a good matchup should Quick draw a start in either of those contests.