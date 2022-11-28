Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Quick put in another solid effort, but the Senators got a breakaway tally from Claude Giroux just 20 seconds into overtime. The 39 shots against accounted for the highest total Quick has faced since he stopped 47 of 51 against the Golden Knights on Opening Night. The 36-year-old netminder slipped to 7-6-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 16 games. The Kings' home stand continues Tuesday versus the Kraken, a team Quick surrendered three goals against on 21 shots back on Oct. 13 in his second start of the year.