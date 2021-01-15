Quick yielded four goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday.

Quick was unable to protect a 3-1 lead in the third period, and then lost the game altogether in overtime when Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov scored on a breakaway. It could be another tough year for fantasy managers who are invested in Quick -- he had a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 42 outings last season. The Kings are still in rebuilding mode, making it difficult for Quick to will his team to victory. The Kings face the Wild again Saturday.