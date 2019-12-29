Kings' Jonathan Quick: Falls to Canucks
Quick allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Tyler Toffoli scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit, but Quick surrendered the decisive goal to Elias Pettersson just 19 seconds later. The American netminder has lost three straight starts and fell to 10-15-2 after Saturday's defeat. He has a 3.05 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 27 starts. The Kings play just twice in the next week -- owners in weekly formats might want to bench Quick based on the light upcoming workload and poor performance recently.
