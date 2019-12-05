Kings' Jonathan Quick: Falls to Capitals
Quick yielded two goals on 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Quick was bested twice by John Carlson in the first period, and the Kings were unable to cover the damage. The 33-year-old dropped to 7-11-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 19 games. He's allowed 14 goals over his last six games, so Quick's been better recently, but wins are hard to come by in Los Angeles. He'll likely start one of the next two games on a road trip in Alberta -- either Friday in Edmonton or Saturday in Calgary.
