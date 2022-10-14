Quick gave up three goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Quick faced a much lighter workload in his second game of the season after stopping 47 of 51 shots in Tuesday's season opener versus Vegas. The results weren't any better for the 36-year-old, as he took his second loss in as many games with the Kraken capitalizing on their limited chances. Quick is still the Kings' starter, but he shouldn't be considered safe for a large workload with a capable backup in Cal Petersen waiting for his season debut. Should Quick's struggles persist, he could find himself watching from the bench more.