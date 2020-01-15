Quick made 35 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two of four shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Los Angeles grabbed a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game, but Quick couldn't make it stick as Tampa tied it up before the first intermission before eventually winning in a shootout. The veteran goalie is 1-5-1 over his last seven starts, and on the season he sports a shaky 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage. Expect Jack Campbell to continue pushing Quick for playing time.