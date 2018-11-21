Kings' Jonathan Quick: Fields shots at practice Wednesday
Quick (knee) took some shots at practice Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick appears to be making progress toward a return, but no official timetable has been disclosed by the team at this point. The veteran netminder should retake his role as the team's primary option when healthy, though he's posted a dreadful 0-3-1 record with a 4.55 GAA and an .845 save percentage in four appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...