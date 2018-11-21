Kings' Jonathan Quick: Fields shots at practice Wednesday

Quick (knee) took some shots at practice Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick appears to be making progress toward a return, but no official timetable has been disclosed by the team at this point. The veteran netminder should retake his role as the team's primary option when healthy, though he's posted a dreadful 0-3-1 record with a 4.55 GAA and an .845 save percentage in four appearances this season.